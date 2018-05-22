Spacious bungalow with extensive gardens to three sides

A three bedroom detached true bungalow, with spacious living accommodation throughout and benefitting from three good sized bedrooms, two bathrooms, spacious lounge/diner, kitchen/diner, gardens to three sides, two garages, ample off-street parking, UPVC double glazing and gas central heating.

The property is located close to local amenities and schools with main bus routes running to and from Pontefract town centre. The M62 motorway is only a short distance away making centres such as Manchester and Leeds accessible for those needing to commute.

The accommodation comprises of: entrance hall, spacious lounge/diner with cast iron multi-fuel burner inset into the chimney breast and French doors to the patio area, kitchen/diner fitted with a range of wall and base units with laminate work surfaces, master bedroom with fitted furniture and an en-suite bathroom, two further bedrooms (one with fitted wardrobes), and a bathroom with a four-piece suite including a bath with shower attachment and a separate shower cubicle.

Outside, to the rear, is a detached timber garage, large paved patio spanning the full-length of the property, attractive lawned gardens, paved pathways, glazed greenhouse and a timber wood store.

To one side of the property there are four vegetable patches with paved pathways.

The front garden is an extensive lawned garden with mature trees, bushes and conifer hedges. A paved seating area is accessed via the French doors from the living room. A block paved driveway provides off-street parking leading to an attached single garage.

It is the opinion of the agent that only a full internal inspection will reveal all that is on offer at this quality Pontefract home and an early viewing comes highly recommended.

Address: Churchbalk Lane, Pontefract WF8 2RG

Price: £325,000

Agent: Richard Kendall 01977 798844