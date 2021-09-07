With over 200 nature reserves across the country, the charity are celebrating the wonderful autumn season by inviting people to spend time in nature – whether it’s a relaxing stroll through swaying reeds, a crunchy walk through fallen leaves and mystical woodland, or a peaceful sunset over a mosaic of habitats.

The outdoors, and the wildlife that calls it home, bought solace in much needed times during the Covid-19 crisis, with over half of people in the UK turning to and noticing the nature around them more during the pandemic, according to YouGov.

Now, the charity hopes that this connection to nature can grow, with more people seeking time in nature to refresh, relax and look after their wellbeing.

RSPB St Aidan's Nature Reserve at Allerton Bywater named one of the RSPB’s top sites to visit this autumn

Speaking of the charity’s shortlist of autumn nature reserves, the RSPB’s Becca Smith said: “Whether it’s close to home or further afield, making time to incorporate nature into your staycation this autumn can really help you to recharge your batteries.

A visit to one of our fantastic reserves can help you do just that. With plenty on offer from winding paths and family fun trails, to wildlife spectacles, vast landscape panoramas, cosy cafés, and shops packed with gifts and treats for any nature enthusiast, there is something for everyone to enjoy this September.”

Right here in Allerton Bywater , RSPB St Aidan’s nature park has been crowned one of the RSPB’s best places to visit this autumn for its spectacular sunsets and panoramic views across the wetlands.

Visitors can watch as the wetland pools reflect the beautiful colours of the sun setting while following the mesmerising movements of the starling murmurations as they take over the skies.

Making the top ten list alongside nature reserves from across the country, visitors may also spot the thousands of wading birds who flock to the reserve as part of their migration, including species such as black tailed godwits and green sandpipers.

Joining RSPB St Aidan’s, were nine other RSPB reserves in the top ten spectacular autumn nature reserves list, including:

RSPB Exe Estuary, Devon

RSPB Pulborough Brooks, Sussex

RSPB Rainham Marshes, Essex

RSPB Minsmere, Suffolk

RSPB Strumpshaw Fen, Norfolk

RSPB Sandwell Valley, West Midlands

RSPB Saltholme, County Durham

RSPB Burton Mere Wetlands, Cheshire

RSPB Leighton Moss, Lancashire