Treat your pooch to the pawfect staycation, according to their breed

Matt Fox, CEO and Founder of Dog Friendly Cottages said: "We've seen a huge 415% increase in bookings this spring compared to the same period in 2019, so it's clear that we're truly obsessed with bringing our pooches on holiday this year."
So, to help you get started with planning your pooch perfect staycation, Dog Friendly Cottages has teamed up with top dog psychologist, George Barrett at Dalesman Dog Psychology, to reveal the ‘pawfect’ holiday destination for your pooch according to their breed.
Falling in love with pooches at a young age, George’s father inspired his passion to better understand dog behaviour. Now, George works alongside his wife and family to train thousands of dogs every year.
Whether your breed of pooch is prone to longer or shorter walks, having a splash around in water, or socialising with other furry friends, George recommends where you should take your top dog.
He said: “Whilst the below is based on the general behaviours of certain breeds, it’s important to remember all breeds are individuals and as such will vary in temperament.
"Exercise requirements will vary due to age and fitness, and it’s important to remember taking pets to unfamiliar places can alter behaviour due to stress.
"All dogs need to be under control and not let off a lead if they are a danger to themselves, other dogs, livestock or people. Always make sure your pet is microchipped and has a collar and disc on it, with your current mobile number, name and address.”
1. Labrador Retriever and Golden Retriever
Top locations: Padstow, St Ives, and Newquay. George says: “Both breeds are going to love destinations with coves and beaches where they can run in and out of the water and splash around, as well as local dog-friendly bars and cafes where they can socialise with other dogs.
“For the best combination of sand, sea and coves, make sure you have Hawker’s and Harbour Cove on your list to take your Labrador or Golden Retriever!”
Where to stay: Sea Shells Barn, Padstow, Cornwall. This tranquil retreat is located one mile from Padstow’s quaint harbour and two miles from the sandy beaches of Cornwall. The former converted barn can sleep up to four people and households are allowed to take one pet. Its enclosed garden features outdoor dining and a barbeque, meaning you can spend some quality family time with your dog whilst enjoying your supper.
Photo: Dog Friendly Cottages
2. French Bulldog, Dachshund and Pug
Top locations: Cromer, Ilfracombe, and Brixham. George says: “These breeds can be active in short bursts, but soon get overheated in warm weather so need plenty of rest periods to cool down. That being said, they don’t enjoy going out in the rain.
“Walking one to two miles a day is sufficient, and due to their short legs, flat ground is easier and accessible in Cromer, Ilfracombe and Brixham. They’re not one for pubs though – so be prepared for lots of cosy, quiet nights in!”
Where to stay: Fern Cottage, Ilfracombe, Devon. Promising an eventful stay, this friendly end terrace cottage is situated in the town of Ilfracombe and is surrounded by the North Devon coastline, Exmoor National Park and rolling countryside hills. The property sleeps three guests and one dog - with its charming characterful beams overlooking each room, the cottage is complete with quirky accessories scattered throughout, adding a real homely touch.
Photo: Dog Friendly Cottages
3. Cocker Spaniel, Springer Spaniel and Vizsla
Top locations: Bideford, Perranporth and Llandudno. George says: “These breeds are very energetic and love exercise and racing around outdoors. They are good natured with other dogs and happy in busy places, but need to be well exercised.
“With plenty of long trails offering wide open spaces in Bideford, Perranporth and Llandudno, they make for the perfect staycation spots for Cocker and Springer Spaniel as well as Vizslas.”
Where to stay: Craiglwyd Bach, Llandudno, North Wales. In the popular Welsh town of Llandudno, is this delightful, Grade II listed 18th century single-storey cottage that’s set in a lifted location. Situated on a peaceful lane, Craiglwyd Bach boasts stunning views over Penrhyn Bay. This cottage sleeps two people and can welcome two pets, making it a superb retreat for couples on activity breaks in North Wales.
Photo: Dog Friendly Cottages
4. Staffordshire Bull Terrier and Border Terrier
Top locations: Staithes, Seahouses and Aberystwyth. George says: “These are very active outdoor breeds and they are extremely tough. They can interact nicely with well behaved dogs but will not tolerate being challenged so would prefer being outside than relaxing in a dog-friendly pub.”
“As these breeds prefer time outside, the top locations offer some walks with added extras. For example, you can visit Aberystwyth Castle with a two mile walk along the promenade before heading for the coastline.”
Where to stay: Staithes Cottage, North Yorkshire. Located in the quaint coastal village of Staithes, just a bit north of Whitby, you will feel an instant history hit at the picturesque Staithes Cottage. Complete with distinctive features such as rope going up the stairway, this little cottage is one to remember. This ancient gem, which sleeps four guests, has been beautifully renovated to provide quirky, luxurious accommodation; perfect to return to after a day of activities with the kids and dog.
Photo: Dog Friendly Cottages