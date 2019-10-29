Swan died after being mauled by dog in Pontefract Park

A swan died yesterday after being mauled by a dog at Pontefract Park.

The bird was rescued yesterday and taken to Greenwood & Brown Vets in Pontefract, where it died soon after.

Yorkshire Swan and Wildlife Rescue Hospital say attacks like these are becoming more common and that dog walkers should keep an eye on their dogs around wildlife.

Dan Sidley, Founder of Yorkshire Swan & Wildlife Rescue Hospital said: “Its injuries were consistent with that of dog bites and we understand the bird had been observed not feeding for several days, so it is likely the swan may have been suffering for quite a length of time.

“We have seen a large increase of these types of injuries to the swans we rescue each year, so we would strongly urge fellow dog lovers ensure their pets are controlled on leads around swans and waterbirds, which often feed out of the water and cannot outmanoeuvre dogs on land.

“It is also worth reminding owners that it also the law to ensure dogs are under control at all times. Swans are also further protected under the wildlife and countryside act.”

If you happen to come across an injured or sick swan, call the Yorkshire Swan and Wildlife Rescue Hospital on 07763424892 or visit their website: Yorkshire Swan Rescue Hospital



