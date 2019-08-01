Sweet taste of success for HARIBO

Sweet manufacturer HARIBO is celebrating after receiving a prestigious award for ongoing high safety standards.

A continued commitment to exemplary health and safety standards has seen HARIBO with factories in Pontefract and Castleford, receive the prestigious Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) President’s Award, an accolade that marks the business’ 14th year of gold excellence.

The RoSPA Awards scheme, which receives entries from organisations around the world, recognises achievement in health and safety management systems, including practices such as leadership and workforce involvement.

Awarded only to those who repeatedly accomplish the gold award criteria, achievement of the President’s Award follows a rigorous entry process.

HSE manager at HARIBO, Graham Duckitt, praised the company and said: “It’s a great honour to once again accomplish the RoSPA President’s Award which acknowledges the commitment that HARIBO has to maintaining a safe environment for our team members and visitors.”