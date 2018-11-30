TECH TALK: Brainwavz IEM ZETA Earphones

Brainwavz IEM ZETA Earphones
Brainwavz IEM ZETA Earphones

These distinctive in-ear monitors boast big sound for a small price.

For this test, I swapped over from a more expensive pair and could barely tell the difference.

Brainwavz IEM ZETA Earphones

Brainwavz IEM ZETA Earphones

The ZETA's have clear top-end frequencies, hold the mid-range well, while accentuating plenty of thump to the bass.

Angular earbuds look slightly unconventional but are made from 100% premium quality silicon and fit very comfortably.

The copper cable has been upgraded and a gold-plated jack ensures solid connectivity.

Complete with in-line remote control and microphone, they are compatible with voice calls and media control on phones or other mobile devices.

Brainwavz IEM ZETA Earphones

Brainwavz IEM ZETA Earphones

The ZETA’s support a TRRS connector and are compatible with Apple and Android devices.

In summary, you can't go wrong for the price.

Brainwavz IEM ZETA

Cost: £15

What's in the box: Ear tips in choice of three sizes; Velcro tie; shirt clip; additional seals

Visit: www.brainwavzaudio.com/blogs/news/zeta-new-earphones-big-sound-small-price