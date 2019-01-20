TECH TALK: Buckle & Seam’s Messenger Bag Sierra

Well, not exactly tech you might say, but as it's something to carry your laptop in, it just about scrapes into the category.

Not that 'scrape' is an ideal word to use in conjunction with the Sierra, as this product from this relatively new company's Midnight Blue Collection just oozes quality and class and, constructed from natural leather, is likely to last a lifetime with the correct care.

For that extra touch of class you can have your initials engraved Buckle & Seams Messenger Bag Sierra (extra cost of 25 euros)

The vegetable-tanned cow leather is rich, thick and soft, and the workmanship is of the highest standard with incredible attention to detail, giving an overall feel of quality akin to much pricier designer bags.

In this rich dark blue colour one can only imagine the patina it will achieve over the years as it ferries your tech from home to office and further.

Timeless and practical, the Sierra packs a lot into a sleek, elegant profile. The padded interior pocket is large enough for a laptop up to 15.7" while the spacious main pocket has room for all your necessities, including a folder. The top handle makes it easy to grab your bag and go. The Sierra is the perfect business companion with its detachable shoulder strap and trolley solution - handy for that business trip abroad.

There's also a choice of three lining patterns, and for an extra fee - 25 euros to be precise - you can have you initials etched into the leather for that extra touch of personalisation and class.

A strap on Buckle & Seams Messenger Bag Sierra allows it to fit firmly and snugly over your wheeled suitcase handle

There's an extra incentive as the company donates 3% of its revenue per bag sold to make it grow and empower young children in the community through education. It has developed a partnership with Anum School, a school that supports girl's education in an under-privileged neighbourhood of Karachi, Pakistan.

Sierra Specifications

Handmade product

Premium vegetable tanned cow leather (min 1.8mm thick)

Padded laptop compartment (fits 13″ & 15.7”)

Hidden trolley solution, phone, business cards and pens adjusted pockets

Handle & removable shoulder strap (max length 1.6m/ 63″)

Measurements (30 cm x 39 cm x 8,0 cm // 11.8″ h x 15.5″ w x 3.7″ d)

Weight (1.5 kg / 3.3 lbs)

The Sierra is priced at 265 euros and is just one of the many sizes, designs and colours in the company's range. Visit https://buckleandseam.com for more details.

Buckle & Seams Messenger Bag Sierra back view

Buckle & Seams Messenger Bag Sierra