TECH TALK: RevoNext QT5 in-ear headphones with dynamic driver and balanced armature design

Brilliant sound quality, perfect fit and easy to use - RevoNext's newly launched QT5 in-ear headphones are a great way to listen to music while on the move.

Whether you're wearing them around the home, on the commute to work or while out in the garden, the QT5s fit comfortably and securely in the ear and stay there - unlike some similar products.

RevoNext QT5 in-ear headphones in gun metal

Over the past few months, I've used many other types of earphones, and as we well know, some are prone to falling out, can feel uncomfortable or give an inferior sound, but not these.

Stockholm-based RevoNext has developed the easy fit which gets rid of outside noise and the quality, strong metal housing delivers an excellent listening experience with its deep bass and clear treble sounds.

And the over-ear cable keeps them secure and ensures the wire is out of the way.

They are also stylish with either an industrial copper or gun grey look and feel and look sturdy, while being really lightweight at just 24g.

The QT5s come with three pairs of silicone ear tips so you can be sure they fit perfectly and have a 1.2 metre long 3.5mm plaited audio cable which can be upgraded to Bluetooth. Users connect to Bluetooth adapters using the two-pin design. They are available with or without an in-line microphone meaning they can be easily used with to make and receive calls.

If you're looking for a brilliant quality pair of phones, the pricing is really affordable at £22.95.

RevoNext say they are group of passionate music lovers who challenge the industry by doing things differently. They took on the goal of producing high quality headphones and earphones at an affordable prices and say they are devoted to providing music fans with well-developed hi-fi goods.

I believe they are meeting their challenge and delivering the goods - quality sounds at affordable prices from a stylish product. Sounds good to me!

FEATURES

Type: In-Ear

Connectivity: Wired

Cable Length: 1.2m

Sensitivity: 105dB

Impedance: 16Ω

Frequency Range: 7Hz-40KHz

Plug Type: 3.5mm Line

Pin Type: 0.78mm

Weight: 24g

Colours: Copper/Gun

WHAT'S IN THE BOX?



1 x QT5 Dual Driver In-Ear Headphones

3 x Silicone Ear Tips(3 Pairs)

1 x 3.5MM 0.78mm 2 pin Detachable Hi-Fi Audio Cable

1 x User Manual

The QT5s are available from Amazon UK for just £22.98