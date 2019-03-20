The Bruce Springsteen night all fans will not want to miss

An event aimed at bringing together Bruce Springsteen fans for a night of celebration of The Boss is coming to Leeds.

Hungry Heart is the only Bruce Springsteen-dedicated club night in the world and is heading to Belgrave Music Hall in the city centre on Friday, May 3.

The night DJ's original Springsteen tracks to his fans - album hits, rare live versions, b-sides and everything else a fan could hope to hear.

Organiser, Hannah Summers, said: "After a run of 600-capacity sell out nights in London last year, this year we are taking Hungry Heart on tour.

"As you may know, Springsteen fans are a hardcore bunch, and Springsteen was the first artist to play in your amazing Leeds arena. Probably my favourite concert of his ever!"

She added: "The night is attended by people of all ages - it’s a really feel good party atmosphere"

For ticket details visit: www.hungryheartevents.com