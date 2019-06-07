The date is set for Pontefract Liquorice Festival 2019

One of the biggest dates in Pontefract’s calendar will return in a month’s time.

Sweet lovers can enjoy a tempting array of liquorice food and drink while browsing the food, craft and gift stalls at the colourful street market at Pontefract Liquorice Festival.

Dancers, musicians and street entertainers will be in town throughout the day, while craft activities, facepainters and fairground rides are there to keep the children amused.

The festival will take place Sunday, July 7 and will run from 10am to 4pm.