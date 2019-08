These are the best 21 takeaways in Pontefract and Castleford - according to their Just Eat user ratings. Does your favourite make an appearance?

1. Cutsyke Cafe Aketon Road, Castleford, WF10 5JB

2. Al-Jamil Balti Restaurant 3-5 Front Street, Pontefract, WF8 1DA

3. Asda Kitchen - Glasshoughton Leeds Road, Castleford, WF10 5EL

4. Chilly's 1 Finkle Street, Pontefract, WF8 1HE

