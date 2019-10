There was plenty of cheering when the Featherstone Rovers’ cheerleaders picked up silverware at their first ever dance competition. Their teams, in the 11 and under, and 17 and under sections at the Urban Cheer UK competition at Castleford Civic Centre, took both second and third places. The Academy is run by Featherstone Rovers Foundation, the official charity of the Rovers. To join the academy, that runs on Tuesday evenings, call 01977702386.