This is how you can get a free pizza from the new Domino's Pizza at Xscape, Castleford

A new domino's store will open at Xscape, Castleford this weekend - and customers are being offered a free pizza to mark the occasion.

At present, pizza fans in Castleford have to travel to Pontefract, Hemsworth or Wakefield to treat themselves.

But all that will change this weekend, when the town's first Domino's Pizza officially opens its doors.

The branch is located on the site of Xscape, facing Junction 32 Shopping Centre, and will officially open on Saturday, September 21.

In a statement, the company said: "Located externally on the right side of the Centre, facing Junction 32 Shopping Village.

"Welcome to Domino’s Pizza Castleford. Craving some warm, cheesy, dough-licious pizza? You’re in the right place!

"We’re passionate about delivering piping hot, great tasting, freshly baked pizzas to you… Or you can collect in store, of course.

"We take pride in producing every pizza by hand, prepared to order. Choose from our menu or create your own from our huge choice of fresh and tasty toppings."

Sound good? The chain have sweetened the deal by offering free pizza to local customers.

But hurry - you'll need to register by midnight tonight (Friday, September 20) in order to receive your free food. Click here to register now.