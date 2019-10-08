This new digital hub in Wakefield is sparking all kinds of creativity

An arts project that has encouraged communities to use new technologies, has also promoted the use of a new digital hub by a range of people from within the Airedale community.

The One to One Development Trust, based in Wakefield, was awarded Culture Cures funding from Wakefield Council, to work with Airedale Library on the arts initiative.

Work on the successful project took place within the new Friends of Airedale Library Digital Hub that was launched very recently.

Those involved were able to try out film, virtual reality, photography, and digital artwork, all created at the library by artists from One to One, who worked with library users and a number of young people from the nearby estate.

Judi Alston, creative director of One to One, said: “We first worked with the library in Airedale in 1999 on an arts project called The Art of Inclusion.

“It is brilliant to see how the library has grown and changed to meet the needs of the community.

“The young people we’ve worked with this on this project have been outstanding, great artists, and a real credit to themselves and to the community.

“We hope the Digital Hub will provide opportunities to all in the community who are interested in developing their skills using technology”.

The young people representing Airedale Library have contributed work to a virtual reality exhibition, ‘The Virtual Sculpture Garden’ alongside Wakefield District Sight Aid, and a Syrian Women’s Group from St Georges Community Centre.

This initiative was launched as part of Art Walk at Wakefield Cathedral.

The Culture Cures project also leaves a legacy of new artwork made for the library to mark the opening of the digital hub.

The hub includes a range of technology from new tablet devices, coding equipment, and green screen, to a dementia-friendly Tovertafel projector and further devices.

A spokesperson for The Friends of Airedale Library said: “It has been great linking up with One to One Development Trust on this project, and sharing what has been produced through the Culture Cures project at our launch, and with library visitors in the future”.