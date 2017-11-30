Travel: Food glorious food and luxury living in the capital

London has been on our ‘to do’ list for a while.

Yes we’ve been to the airports, we’ve visited family and friends and we’ve seen a couple of stadium concerts.

The main living room in the Cheval Tower View Penthouse.

We’ve also done lots of sightseeing over the years, but it recently dawned on my wife and me that we hadn’t been for a ‘proper’ stay together in one of the world’s most decorated cities.

Most are well aware there’s so much to do in London, but as self-confessed foodies and with a love of the cosmopolitan life, we wanted to explore the city’s top culinary offerings.

Before embarking on our mouth-watering adventure, it was important to base ourselves in a central location so we could gain easy access to the very best restaurants and bars...

Cheval Three Quays Residencies

One of the plush bathrooms at Cheval Three Quays.

The list of hotels is endless when it comes to staying in the big smoke, but if you’re looking for something that little bit special, why not plump for a luxury apartment on the Thames?

Cheval Three Quays is a multi-award winning residence in the heart of the city, boasting the most breathtaking views along the river and with spectacular landmarks including Tower Bridge, the Shard, HMS Belfast and the London Eye in full view.

Right on the doorstep of the historic Tower of London and a five-minute walk to Tower Hill tube station, there’s a trendy modern feel to Cheval, which brilliantly serves most parts of the city, whether it be the bustling finance district, vibrant east or the more cultural West End.

With 159 plush apartments of varying sizes - from a one-bedroom abode to the two stunning tower penthouses - there’s a superb choice for all, whether you are away on business for or if you’re on an extended break with the family.

Some stay for months at a time and pets are allowed, too.

You don’t need to worry about getting lost in the city either, for as well as free wifi there’s the added perk of a complementary smarthphone for guests to use, on which you can make free calls and gain unlimited internet access wherever you are.

Overall, Cheval provides you with vibrancy, ultimate privacy and romance, and with those stunning panoramic views, it gives you that extra slice of London heaven.

- Prices start from £238 per night. l40 Lower Thames St, EC3R 6AG - http://www.chevalresidences.com/cheval-three-quays

Best Michelin Star: Pied a Terre

Tasting the exquisite food in Michelin-starred Pied a Terre was a gastronomical pleasure.

This luxury restaurant has been open since 1991 and was one of the first London eateries to gain the prestigious hallmark.

Heavenly concoctions on chef Asimakis Chaniotis’ seven-course tasting menu included Grouse, 67 degree Octopus and Whole Native Lobster.

From the beautiful canapes served in a giant pan shell to the Matcha Tea custard tart for dessert, we were wowed from start to finish.

- 34 Charlotte St, Fitzrovia, W1T 2NH - https://www.pied-a-terre.co.uk

Best Breakfast: The Delaunay

A good ‘brekkie’ always sets you up for the day and in the fast-paced city-slicker business world, The Delaunay is the perfect place to get your entrepreneurial juices flowing.

There’s something for everyone here from a light continental choice and the healthy Acai berry and granola bowl to the traditional English feast and delicious smoked salmon.

I recommend the grilled halloumi with poached egg, avocado and cherry tomatoes ... I guarantee you won’t see that on many menus elsewhere.

- 55 Aldwych, WC2B 4BB - https://www.thedelaunay.com

Best Cocktail: American Bar

If you’re near the Strand area, treat yourself to a cocktail in the world’s best bar ... I’m not joking!

The American Bar, at the iconic Savoy hotel, was recently named number one at The World’s 50 Best Bars awards.

The wonderfully-themed drinks and impeccable service gives you an experience you’ll never forget.

Our Coast to Coast ‘journey’ began with a Kentish Cob from the Garden of England, taking in A Frosty Reception in Sherwood Forest and a Railway Revolution in The Pennines.

- The Savoy, Strand, WC2R 0EU - https://www.fairmont.com/savoy-london/dining/americanbar/

Best Pan Asian: Mei Ume

We popped in for lunch at one of London’s most exciting Asian dining venues in years.

I love anything Chinese or Japanese and it was easy making light work of the menu, which boasted the most wonderful selection of sushi, sashimi, dim sum and pan-fried duck.

My favourite was the yellowtail carpaccio with truffle ponzu.

The Sushi Moriawase offered a selection of tuna, mackerel, scallops and seabass , each one delicate but bursting with flavour. A lovely feast from the Far East!

- Four Seasons Hotel, 10 Trinity Square, EC3N 4AJ - https://www.meiume.com

Best Italian: Theo Randall

Last stop on our tour was award-winning Theo Randall at The Intercontinental.

The highly-acclaimed chef, who has featured on TV’s Masterchef, attracts rave reviews for his delicious rustic creations.

Highlights were the Calamari in padella antipasti and the beef carpaccio, which was so tender you were just left wanting more.

And the Pappardelle con funghi and Cappelletti di vitello pasta dishes were light, perfectly-seasoned and full of flavour.

- InterContinental, 1 Hamilton Place, Mayfair, W1J 7QY - https://www.parklane.intercontinental.com/en/theo-randall-intercontinental/



