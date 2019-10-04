Universal Credit has 'ruined my life': Former professional says she's a 'prisoner in her own home'

A woman forced out of work because of mental health problems says Universal Credit has left her "a shell" of the person she once was.

Katie Elaine, 26, had to give up her £21,000 a year job in the construction industry earlier this year when her anxiety and depression led to her GP declaring her unable to work.

Universal Credit has been criticised for being unfair and for late payments to claimants.

Now, having signed on for Universal Credit, which critics have branded unfair because of the way it is administered, Katie gets less than £500 a month to cover her living costs, having signed up to the benefit earlier this year.

As a result, she says she has been rendered a "prisoner" in her own home, as she can no longer afford to attend counselling sessions or social activities, and her mental health has rapidly deteriorated as a result.

Katie, who now lives in social housing in Crigglestone, said: "If it wasn’t for my partner, I really don’t think I’d be here.

"Universal Credit is the reason that I don't want to get out of bed in the morning.

"I don’t have a life anymore. I can’t go outside. Every penny I get goes into this household and on keeping it clean and tidy.

“I’ve had mental health problems going back 10 years, but this is by far and away the worst I’ve ever been, I don’t know what to do anymore."

Katie also claims that an application she made for Personal Independence Payments (PIP), which is for people unable to work because of a disability or condition, was turned down because she'd made her assessor a cup of tea.

The government radically changed the welfare system at the end of 2018, with Universal Credit rolled out to gradually replace six different benefits.

The Department of Work and Pensions says this will make the system fairer. But it has been beset by administrative problems and a council report this week said that thousands of claimants in Wakefield had to wait more than five weeks for their first payment.

Katie says she first registered for Universal Credit on March 21, but did not get any cash until May 27, leaving her unable to afford basic supplies and bills.

She says admin staff cancelled her first application after mistakenly claiming she'd missed an appointment.

She added: "They’re only interested in getting you off Universal Credit as quickly as they can.

"I've been literally begging them for help and it just seems they don't care.

"I am a shell of the person I once was."

A DWP spokesperson said that Katie: "Has received her full Universal Credit payments and we continue to support her.

"She is not required to look for work and there is specialist support available to people struggling with mental health problems."

Local Democracy Reporting Service