A city curry house has been “highly commended” in the Asian Restaurant Awards 2019.

Rice ‘n’ Spice Manager Kamal Amiah said: “This is a great achievement for us.

“We would like to say a massive thank you to all our customers who always support us.”

If you’re a fan of the Kirkgate curry house you can cast a vote for a separate award at goodfoodaward.com/vote.