Wakefield restaurant shortlisted at the British Curry Awards 2019

A Wakefield curry house is in line for an award at this year's prestigious British Curry Awards.

Cinnamon Lounge in Horbury has been invited to a glittering event in London later this month after being shortlisted for a gong.

The awards, dubbed the Curry Oscars and now in its 15th year, recognise the unsung heroes behind the country's favourite restaurants with the Horbury establishment being just one to be celebrated on the night.

Sam Miah from Cinnamon Lounge said: "We are very honoured to be nominated at the British Curry Awards and I would like to thank all of our customers for their support over the years."