Wakefield takeaway in the running to be crowned the best in Britain

A Wakefield takeaway is on its way to a star-studded ceremony in London after being revealed as a finalist in the British Takeaway Awards.

The British Takeaway Awards (BTAs) returns for a fifth year and has revealed 2019's finalists for Best Takeaway in each region across the country.

And Wakefield's own Bear Kitchen is one of them.

Celebrity chef Ainsley Harriot, Graham Corfield, Chief Operating Officer of Just Eat, and Sarah Willingham, entrepreneur and former star of Dragon’s Den, are amongst the judging panel selecting the winners.

In Yorkshire, Bear Kitchen is up against Hirds Family Fisheries in Halifax - Fish & Chips (regional winner 2018), Menston Spice in Ilkley, Tavassoli’s Cafe, Bar & Grill, New Briggate, Leeds and The Sweetie People, Drake Fold Wyke, Bradford .

For half a decade the BTAs, which are run in association with Just Eat have paid homage to the unsung heroes of the takeaway sector who work tirelessly to serve us our favourite takeaway dishes across Great Britain.

The top five takeaways in each region that received the most public votes have made it through to the star-studded national awards ceremony on January 27 2020 at The Savoy, London.

The 12 regional winners will be chosen by a panel of judges who will take into consideration the number of votes each finalist received, feedback from a mystery shop, and by reviewing a written submission from the restaurant owners.

The panel will then identify the twelve regional winners and crown an overall winner for the coveted Best Takeaway in Britain award. As well as the accolade of best takeaway, each regional winners will receive £1,000 and the Best Takeaway in Britain will receive £5,000.

Andrew Kenny, Managing Director of Just Eat said: “We are excited to be back for the fifth year running to celebrate the local takeaways across Britain that provide their communities with quality food, outstanding customer service and joy.

"This year, we saw a tremendous amount of votes across Great Britain. The calibre of restaurants is high so the judges will have their work cut out picking a winner!”

As well as voting for the best of the best in the sector, takeaway aficionados also had the chance to nominate themselves as “Britain’s #1 Takeaway Fan”. Culinary legend and BTAs judge Ainsley Harriott will be picking the lucky winner who will win a holiday to the country where their favourite takeaway cuisine hails from, a free takeaway every month for a year (courtesy of Just Eat), and the “Britain’s #1 Takeaway Fan” trophy.