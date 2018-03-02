Wakey Up Your Wardrobe for Spring

It may not feel like it, but spring is just around the corner.

While it’s far from short sleeves weather, it is time to think about a new look for the change of season.

Ex Wakey Up Your Wardrobe winner Sharon King

Each month we team up with Trinity Walk to stage a makeover competition. You can also win £250 to spend at the shopping complex.

The winner gets to spend the day with your very own stylist, Liz Clothier, to help shape that new look.

The competition is open to men and women, so you can nominate yourself or someone you know. We’ve had multiple winners, and you couldbe next!

Trinity Walk will also arrange for a hair restyle at the award-winning Room97 Creative Hairdressing, a makeover at Debenhams and freshly prepared dinner at The Chinese Buffet.

Simply email editorial@wakefieldexpress.co.uk before Monday, April 2 and please mark your entries ‘Wakey Up’. We need to know why you or the person you are nominating should win. Please don’t forget to include a daytime contact number and one for the nominee.