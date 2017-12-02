WALKING: Why Newmillerdam is the perfect place to be on an autumn day

The air is crisp and clear, the leaves are golden brown – and it’s the perfect time to get out and enjoy a late autumn walk in Wakefield.

Here, Johnston Press photographer Simon Hulme has captured some beautiful shots at Newmillerdam.

Newmillerdam. Picture by Simon Hulme.

The country park is a designated local nature reserve and features a central lake with a perimeter pathway surrounded by coniferous woodland.

The lake is an important breeding ground for wildlife and at this time of year you can see mute swans, mallards and coots, while in the woodland you can expect to spot grey squirrels.

The lakeside path is very popular with walkers and joggers and there are a number of way-marked trails for walkers, joggers, cyclists and horse riders.

This weekend the weather is set to be a little kinder temperature-wise.

The beauty of Newmillerdam. Picture by Simon Hulme

Why not wrap up in your woollies and get out there?

Remember, as keen walkers say, there’s no bad weather, only inappropriate clothing.

Ramblers’ advice on winter walking is that wearing multiple layers is the best way to keep yourself warm.

Wear light, summer walking trousers underneath waterproof over-trousers – with thick trousers you will get too warm.

Gloves and a woolly hat are essential and always take a spare of everything – socks, hat, gloves – if it rains, you will get cold very quickly.

Bad weather can be endured by the right clothing after all.

So get wrapped up and get out there and enjoy it!