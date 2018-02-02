Win a £250 makeover with Trinity Walk and the Express

Fancy a new look for February?

Each month we team up with Trinity Walk for our makeover competition where you can win £250 to spend at the shopping centre.

But the deadline is looming - it’s this Monday.

The winner gets to spend the day with your very own stylist, Liz Clothier, to help shape that new look.

The competition is open to anyone, so you can nominate yourself or someone you know.

Trinity Walk will also arrange for a hair restyle at the award-winning Room97 Creative Hairdressing, a makeover at Debenhams and lunch at The Chinese Buffet.

Simply email editorial@wakefieldexpress.co.uk before Monday, February 5 and please mark your entries ‘Wakey Up’.

We also need to know why you or the person you are nominating should win.

Please don’t forget to include a daytime contact number and one for the nominee. Good luck!