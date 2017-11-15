Search

Win race tickets for Festive Jumpers

editorial image

‘Tis the season to be jolly and Doncaster Racecourse is certainly encouraging some festive fun this December. The top class sporting venue is re-capturing the essence of Christmas with its Festive Jumpers race meetings.

The fun starts on Friday December 15 with seven National Hunt races and continues on Saturday December 16 for a further day of quality festive jump racing. Many race goers join in the fun and don their Christmas attire early making the racecourse a sea of green and red with an added sparkle and a twinkling light or two!

This mid December meeting is a great way to escape the hustle and bustle of Christmas preparations and enjoy top quality racing at a top quality course.

We have teamed up with the Doncaster Racecourse to offer five pairs of County Enclosure tickets for Saturday December 16. So if you fancy a festive flutter why not enter our competition now? Someone’s got to win!

Tickets are on sale now at Doncaster Racecourse or call 01302 304200.

T&Cs:

* The closing date for entries is noon, Wednesday, November 22, 2017

* Five winners will be selected at random to win the prize as offered above.

* No cash alternative and the prize is nontransferrable

* Entrants must be aged 18 or over. *Dress code applies visit Doncaster Racecourse

* Winners must present proof of ID in order to claim their prize.

* Usual Johnston Press Terms & Conditions apply.

To be in with a chance to win a pair of County Enclosure tickets, answer the following question and email your answer to: barbara.craythorn@jpress.co.uk Please type Festive Jumpers in the supject line.

QUESTION: HOW MANYNATIONAL HUNT RACES TAKE PLACE ON FRIDAY, DECEMBER 15?