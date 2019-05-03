Your kids can get paid to play paintball all summer - here’s how to apply

Young Fortnite and Call of Duty fans have been offered the opportunity to land the summer job of their dreams as a paintballing company is looking for fans to test out their new equipment.

The chosen applicant will be paid £100 a week (plus expenses) and get the chance to travel around the UK with two friends as they try out the new ‘low impact’ paintball guns, suitable for younger users.

The internship will last six weeks, and will see the chosen candidate visit 75 different paintballing locations.

Testing out new paintball guns

In order to take part, the applicant must be aged between eight and 12 years old, and must be available to visit the sites on dates between July and September this year.

To take part, you need to go to the UKPaintball website and fill in the application form, explaining in 100 words or fewer why you are the right person for the job.

Andrew Naylor, Head of Operations at UKPaintball.co.uk, said, “The recent rise in popularity of Fortnite means that we are seeing larger numbers of young visitors to our sites, with a lot of them huge fans of the game and keen to experience outdoor activities with friends that are similar in nature.”

Fortnite popularity has generated interest in paintballing

“We are hopefully going to inject a huge amount of fun into the summer for one young fan and their friends, but the role also comes with an important task,” Naylor continued.

“As well as reporting back to us on how well the new range of low impact guns work for them, we also expect whoever is offered the role to document their experiences through a range of videos, blogs and photos on our social media accounts.”

Due to the age requirements, the chosen applicant chosen will also be required to bring one parent or responsible adult (aged 18 or over) with them to each site visit to enjoy some paintballing fun themselves.