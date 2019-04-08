11 of the best places for a carvery in and around Wakefield, according to TripAdvisor Just the thought of plate full of delicious meats, freshly cooked veg and lashings of gravy has our taste buds tingling. Here are 11 of the most popular carverys in and around Wakefield. Just to note, the numbers are not rankings. 1. Silkwood Farm Pub Restaurant Mothers Way, Ossett, Wakefield WF5 9TR. One review said: "Throughly enjoyed this meal and the team made sure we were all looked after throughout. Looking forward to the next visit!" other Buy a Photo 2. The Dam Inn 669 Barnsley Road, Newmillardamn, Wakefield WF2 6QG. Reviewer said: "The yorky puds are home made and these are massive - this is the best meal I have had in a long time." other Buy a Photo 3. Toby Carvery Denby Dale Road, Wakefield WF2 7AW. Review: "Went for lunch and loved every minute of it . Lovely food and staff were lovely." other Buy a Photo 4. Cock and Crown Stonehouse Pizza and Carvery 570 Doncaster Road, Crofton, Wakefield, WF4 1PP. Review said: "The staff are just delightful and made us feel very much at home. The food was excellent, terrific value fo money." other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3