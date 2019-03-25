12 pictures from the Wakefield Hospice 1k Mini Run 2019
Hundreds of families joined a 1k mini run in Clarence Park yesterday to help raise money for Wakefield Hospice.
The race, which followed the annual 10k event, was open to families of all ages. For a video of the race, click here. To see photos from the 10k run, visit this page.
1. Family event
The 1k mini run was open to runners of all ages, though children were encouraged to run at the front of the pack.
Lee Ward @ Law Photography
2. Powering through
It was a strong start for these runners, who pulled ahead of the pack.
Lee Ward @ Law Photography
3. Family fun
The run was a challenge for children and adults alike.
Paul Butterfield
4. Good turnout
Many of the runners had completed the 10k run before taking part in the mini run.
Lee Ward @ Law Photography
