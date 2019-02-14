12 things that prove Yorkshire is better than Lancashire.

In our hearts, we all know that Yorkshire is a better county than Lancashire, don't we?

But we thought it would be useful to get together just SOME of the reasons why we know that we live in the greatest county, not just in the north, but in the country:

1. Geographical size Yorkshire is much bigger than Lancashire - and we all know size matters. Bigger is ALWAYS better, right? RIGHT?!

2. Tour de Yorkshire The name says it all, really. It's not Tour de Lancashire, is it?

3. Music festivals Leeds Festival, Tramlines, need we say anymore? Them lot can keep their Parklife.

4. We have the best place to live According to the Sunday Times best places to live list in 2018 - York came out on top. We're not surprised, in all honesty.

