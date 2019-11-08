22 new homes to be built in Normanton
Plans to build 22 homes have been given approval.
Friday, 8th November 2019, 4:16 pm
The site off Granville Street in Normanton is made up of part industrial works and open grassland.
The application by Normanton Freeston Foundation is for 17 three-bedroom homes and five four-bedroom properties that will be a mix of semi-detached and detached.
An application to demolish the existing works on the site was granted in 2017.
Wakefield Council’s planning department deemed the scheme to be acceptable.