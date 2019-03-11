36-year-old man dies after collision on M1 at Rothwell

Police have confirmed that a man has now died after a serious collision on the M1 Northbound sliproad.

The incident happened on Thursday, February 28 at around 11.30am at the top entrance of the northbound M1 slip road at junction 44 at Rothwell.

Man in serious condition after being hit by decommissioned ambulance on M1 slip road

A collision occurred between a male pedestrian and a white Volvo S80.

The pedestrian a 36-year-old man later died in hospital as a result of his injuries.

Detectives from the Major Collision and Enquiry Team would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or who has any dashcam footage to come forward and speak to police via 101 of use the live chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk quoting reference 13190108226