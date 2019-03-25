Can you spot anyone you know in these photos from the Wakefield Hospice 10k 2019?

39 photos from the Wakefield Hospice 10k 2019

Thousands of people took part in the Wakefield Hospice 10k run at Clarence Park yesterday.

Can you spot anyone you know in the photos below? For photos from the 1k Mini Run, click here.

The Sweatshop Running Club, from Castleford, were in high spirits before the run began.

1. Team spirit

Paul Butterfield
This team were promoting Wakefield Hospice's Sarah's 10k a Day in May challenge.

2. All in this together

Lee Ward @ Law Photography
More than 2,000 people took part in the Wakefield Hospice 10k on Sunday, March 24, 2019.

3. On your marks

Paul Butterfield
The race began at Clarence Park, Wakefield, shortly after 9am.

4. A strong start

Paul Butterfield
