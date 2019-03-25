39 photos from the Wakefield Hospice 10k 2019

Can you spot anyone you know in the photos below? For photos from the 1k Mini Run, click here.

1. Team spirit The Sweatshop Running Club, from Castleford, were in high spirits before the run began. Paul Butterfield jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

2. All in this together This team were promoting Wakefield Hospice's Sarah's 10k a Day in May challenge. Lee Ward @ Law Photography ugc Buy a Photo

3. On your marks More than 2,000 people took part in the Wakefield Hospice 10k on Sunday, March 24, 2019. Paul Butterfield jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

4. A strong start The race began at Clarence Park, Wakefield, shortly after 9am. Paul Butterfield jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

View more