£50,000 worth of gin under the hammer after Yorkshire Gin Festival goes under

Craft gin worth £50,000 goes under the hammer today following the collapse of Gin Festival Limited.

Auctioneers have divided the gin - going up for auction online - into lots of two to six bottles so members of the public can get involved in the bidding as well as trade buyers.

Just a few of the bottles of gin going up for auction

The company went went into administration last month after attempts to find a buyer for the struggling business failed.

Some 20 gin festivals - including the event in Wakefield - had to be cancelled leaving the buyers of 20,000 advance tickets out of pocket.

Administrators Begbies Traynor have instructed auctioneers Eddisons CJM to dispose of the firm’s remaining assets

Eddisons CJM director Paul Cooper said: “The auction will see over 1,200 bottles of craft gin going under the hammer, some of which sold for more than £40 a bottle.

“We calculate the total retail value to be in excess of £50,000 . . . and I imagine considerably more than that at festival prices.

“Everything in the auction is being sold without reserve, so it will make what it makes.”

Mr. Cooper added: “We’re also auctioning huge quantities of mixers. We reckon we have something over seven thousand bottles and they are obviously being sold in larger quantities.

“We have also been instructed to dispose of all the festival furnishings and equipment that the company used to stage events around the country. That ranges across

everything from optics boards, travelling bars and bar equipment, through sound system kit and event fencing, to pallet trucks and the large flight cases that were used for transportation.

“We’ve even got their ‘selfie stand’ and camera.”

People who bought tickets have been advised to contact Paypal or their credit or debit card providers to check if they are covered for their loss.

The full catalogue is available at www.eddisonscjm.com.

The online sale using the BidSpotter platform (www.bidspotter.co.uk) closes at 6pm on today.