£750 million masterplan to transform Castleford

Ambitious plans for three quarters of a billion pounds to be invested into Castleford have been revealed.

Wakefield Council will this week launch a consultation on the Castleford Masterplan proposal, which will see thousands of new homes created over the next 15 to 20 years, as well as new jobs and green spaces. The transformation will cover 230 hectares of former industrial land in the north east of the town along the river Aire. Up to 4,500 homes could be built in the area, which is known as the Aire River Growth Corridor.

The former Hickson and Welch chemical works and Nestle site is earmarked for 1,400 of these, as well as a hotel, retail and businesses space and community facilities.

Coun Denise Jeffery, the council’s cabinet member for economic growth and regeneration, said: “The Castleford Masterplan supports our big ambitions to regenerate the town and to plan for the future.

“This will provide homes for families in the district, help to boost our local economy and create various jobs for people in the area. “It is a very exciting time for the town and we want as many people as possible to have their say by taking part in the consultation.”

The council said the plans reveal “how former industrial sites would be transformed, the town centre revitalised and green, open spaces, free of vehicles created to provide better links between neighbourhoods and more opportunities for walking and cycling in the area”.

Public funding of up to £42.5m is expected to be a catalyst for the area’s redevelopment. The council has submitted a bid for £17.5m of Homes England Housing Infrastructure Funding to help speed-up house building and plans to submit a funding bid to the West Yorkshire Combined Authority for a £25m Castleford Growth Corridor road improvement scheme to tackle congestion in the area.

It hopes private organisations and developers will then invest around £750m in the area in the long-term.

The redevelopment is expected to create the equivalent of 650 full-time jobs plus a further 6,750 posts during the 10 to 15 year construction period.

The masterplan comes as a ten-year plan is put together to shape the future of Pontefract.

Regeneration plans to transform Fryston Colliery into a nature reserve have been approved by council chiefs.

The Pontefract Plan 2028, by the council, Wakefield District Housing and Pontefract Civic Society, will set out the town’s aspirations and will guide future projects.

It covers a range of ambitions including promoting Pontefract as a visitor destination, improving transport connections and addressing health inequalities.

Residents are being asked to take part in a consultation on the Castleford masterplan and to share their views.

People can have their say at Carlton Lane Shopping Centre from 10am until 2pm tomorrow and Saturday.

There will also be a chance to comment on the plans at Airedale Library, from 3pm until 7pm, on February 21.

And the plans will be on display at Castleford Library from February 18 to March 3.

People can also take part in the consultation by visiting www.wakefield.gov.uk/ARGCmasterplan