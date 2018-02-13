£750m investment planned for Castleford

Ambitious plans for three quarters of a billion pounds to be invested into Castleford have been revealed.

Wakefield Council will this week launch a consultation on the Castleford Masterplan proposal, which will see thousands of new homes created over the next 20 years, as well as new jobs and green spaces.

The transformation will cover 230 hectares of former industrial land in the north east of the town along the river Aire.

Up to 4,500 homes could be built in the area, which is known as the Aire River Growth Corridor, including up to 1,400 on the former Hickson and Welch chemical works and Nestle site.

Coun Denise Jeffery, the council's cabinet member for economic growth and regeneration, said: “The Castleford Masterplan supports our big ambitions to regeneration the town and to plan for the future.

“This will provide homes for families in the district, help to boost our local economy and create various jobs for people in the area.

“It is a very exciting time for the town and we want as many people as possible to have their say by taking part in the consultation.”

People can have their say at Carlton Lane Shopping Centre from 10am until 2pm on February 16 and 17.

There will also be a chance to comment on the plans at Airedale Library, from 3pm until 7pm, on February 21.

And the plans will be on display at Castleford Library from February 18 to March 3.

