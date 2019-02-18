8 of the top rated pubs in Wakefield, according to Tripadvisor

Everyone loves a good local pub.

Whether it's good food, good ale or a good atmosphere, here are the best ranked by reviewers on TripAdvisor.

1. Jolly Tap 43 Northgate'Review: "One of the best places in Wakefield- brilliant relaxed atmosphere. Great service."

2. The Anglers Rest Winterset Village.'Review: "The best pub you will ever go to, a warm welcome and a lovely friendly atmosphere."

3. The Queens Arms 159 Denby Dale Road, Wakefield.'One reviewer said: "I really fancied a good roast dinner, but got an amazing one instead."

4. The New Albion 2 Flanshaw Lane, Alverthorpe.'One review said: "Great value, more important excellent quality."

