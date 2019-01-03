A gift to treasure for proud parents as babies born on Christmas Day

Proud parents were gifted the best possible present when they welcomed their babies on Christmas Day.

Mason Slater was born at 10.02am on Tuesday, December 25, at Pinderfields Maternity Unit.

Weighing 6lb 15ozs, he was the first child to Sarah Black and her boyfriend and Martin Slater.

Mum Sarah said: “It’s pretty easy so far. He sleeps most of the time.”

Tringo Belay also welcomed a daughter at Pinderfields this Christmas. Lidia Belay, born at 9.15am, weighed 7lb 14ozs.

At Bronte Birth Centre, Dewsbury and District Hospital, Catriona and Robert Carter welcomed Reginald Frederick Carter, their second child, at 7.33am, weighing 7lb 12ozs.