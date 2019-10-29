A Pontefract businesswoman raised over £30,000 for charity in 10 months

A Pontefract businesswoman has raised more than £30,000 for charity in just 10 months.

In January, Michelle Grainger set herself the challenge to complete 50 challenges to raise a massive £30,000 for the Prince of Wales Hospice as part of her 50th birthday celebrations.

My favourite part of this journey is seeing people of the town, old and young, getting on board with the challenges."

She has now reached above and beyond her target after finishing just 30 challenges, including paragliding, shaving her head, clay pigeon shooting and taking on the world's fastest zip wire.

Despite this, she will continue until she has finished all 50 trials.

Michelle, of Michelle’s Flowers on Baghill Lane, said: "I'm so happy at the moment. I couldn’t do what I’m doing without the community support I’ve received. The amazing staff at Michelle’s Flowers have backed me through it all.

“My favourite part of this journey is seeing people of the town, old and young, getting on board with the challenges.

"I'm so happy at the moment. I couldnt do what Im doing without the community support Ive received. The amazing staff at Michelles Flowers have backed me through it all."

“Especially seeing people coming into Michelle’s Flowers to donate to the Hospice collection box. £4000 has been raised from the box alone, we hope it will have a permanent home in the shop.

“Some of the pressure has been lifted now the target has been reached, but I can’t wait to carry on with the remaining challenges, the more funds we raise now is a bonus.”

Some of her upcoming challenges include a football aside tournament, an evening of clairvoyance and making an appearance at Eastfield Drive’s Halloween House.

The Prince of Wales Hospice have said: "We are thrilled to announce that Michelle has absolutely smashed her £30,000 target!

"Michelle continues to inspire so many people through her incredible challenges, and with thanks to our amazing community, she has reached her goal and is only on challenge number 30."

To donate to Michelle's cause, click here, or visit Michelle's Flowers on Baghill Lane.