A roar-some time for all the family as dinosaurs head to Wakefield

If your little one - or not so little - just loves dinosaurs then Trinity Walk is the place to be this week.

The three-day free event starts tomorrow with all things Jurassic.

Tomorrow (Thursday) from 10am -4pm shoppers will be able to see the T-Rex walkabout performances from 11am-12.30pm.

On Friday, 10am-4pm, visitors will be able to enjoy an exotic animal experience outside Costa, with meerkats, snakes, lizards and owls.

Then on Saturday there will be a make-your-own dino gifts for children, including dino teeth, keyrings and masks. Again, outside Costa.

So don’t forget to take your camera along to take lots of photos!