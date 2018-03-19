Access group’s Nostell launch

An outreach project that helps disabled people get into the countryside is to have its official launch at Nostell Priory.

Wild About Wakefield, which was established by Open Country in September last year, is holding its launch event at the National Trust property on Sunday, March 25.

The event will see their existing members, both from Harrogate and Wakefield, come together with new people in the community, sharing their love of the outdoors in a range of ways.

Activities will include guided walks, nature tasks, a tandem taster session and a classic British picnic, weather permitting. Project officer Ella Dixon said: “Open Country has a long history of overcoming the barriers facing people with disabilities when accessing the countryside.

“It is great to watch our important work spreading into Wakefield and having such positive results already.”

Nostell has long been appreciated for disability access and in recent years has made even more improvements in their pathways and cycle routes.

To book your place at the launch call 01423 507227 or email wakefield@opencountry.org.uk.