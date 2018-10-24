Ackton Lane Pontefract moped crash leaves teenager seriously injured

A teenager was seriously injured after coming off his moped in Pontefract.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the crash in Ackton Lane just after 7.40pm yesterday.

A boy, 16, came off his orange Baotian BT between the junctions of Raven Close and Fairfax Avenue, causing serious injuries.

Officers are appealing for anyone who saw the crash or the moped before the crash to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Roads Policing Unit on 101 quoting collision reference 13180532250.