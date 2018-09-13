Ackworth man joins Board of West Yorkshire Cancer Alliance

An Ackworth man committed to improving cancer care has secured a regional role representing the interests of patients and local communities.

Paul Vose has been appointed as a lay member of the Board of the West Yorkshire and Harrogate (WYH) Cancer Alliance – one of 19 alliances nationwide set up to make improvements in the national cancer plan.

Paul, now 56, was diagnosed with tonsil cancer in 2006, and underwent three chemotherapy sessions and 36 daily sessions of radiotherapy. Complications meant that for 10 years Paul was left unable to swallow, receiving nutrition through a feeding tube directly into his stomach. Despite the challenges presented by his condition – including having to give up his work as a commercial bank manager – Paul spends his tune helping to improve cancer care and treatment, sharing his own experiences to help promote good practice and secure change where needed.

He is treasurer and vice chairman of the Yorkshire Cancer Patient Forum, a member of the Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust Living With and Beyond Cancer steering group, joint founder and steering group member of the Pinderfields Macmillan Information Centre, and chairman of the Mid Yorkshire Cancer Partnership Group. Paul is also an expert patient tutor for the South West Yorkshire Partnership NHS Trust, offering self help courses to people with any long term condition under the Live Well Wakefield scheme. He will join representatives from health and care, voluntary groups and national charities on the board.