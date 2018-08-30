Ackworth Pram Race a hit despite the weather

The annual Ackworth Pram Race went ahead this weekend, despite torrential rain.

Hundreds of supporters showed their support along the two mile route, which ended at Ackworth Cricket Club.

Hundreds of people turned up to support the racers on their two mile route, despite the torrential rain. Pictures by Tom Bootyman.

The race was won by the Bearded Cheerleaders for the third year in a row.

Alan Martin, one of the race’s organisers, said: “It was an absolutely fantastic day. I was absolutely soaked to the skin.”

The children’s race will now take place in September, with a date yet to be confirmed.

