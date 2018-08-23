Ackworth School GCSE results “beyond expectations”

Ackworth School pupils are celebrating after receiving an “outstanding” set of GCSE results.

The independent school achieved an impressive 86.1 percent of grades in the A* to C range, with eight percent of the school’s overall results graded nine - the top grade on the new system.

Staff and pupils alike are celebrating a 100 percent pass rate in Art, Biology, Chemistry, Physics and Religious studies, as well as outstanding results in other subjects.

The Head of Ackworth, Anton Maree, said: “GCSE examinations are more challenging and there has been a great deal of uncertainty over the past two years. Despite this, pupils and colleagues have worked hard to improve on the results we achieved in 2017.

“Ackworth School delivers excellent results because of our high expectations, academic rigour and the emphasis we place on the development of independence and character in our pupils.”

The school’s top achievers include Henry Hackwell, who achieved two A*, five 9 and two 8 grades, and Maddie Cusworth, who earned one A*, six 9, one 8 and two 7 grades.

Jeffrey Swales, Academic Deputy at Ackworth School, said: “Given that we are not a selective school, we are rightly proud of our students’ achievements in English, Mathematics and Science, where pupils have performed beyond expectations.”