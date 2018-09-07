Affordable housing scheme could be shelved because of bus depot

A small estate of affordable homes is being proposed in Pontefract, but planning officers have recommended refusal because of its positioning next to a coach depot.

Wakefield Council’s planning committee were to discuss the proposals for the land off Railway Avenue and Colonel’s Walk at the monthly meeting on Thursday.

Submitted by Wakefield District Housing (WDH) they want to build 28 two and three-bedroom homes with a mix of semi-detached and terraced dwellings.

All homes would be made available for social renting.

However, planning officers say the idea should be scrapped because of the plot’s position.

The report reads: “The proposed development, by virtue of its proximity, to the adjacent unrestricted coach depot, with exposure to noise and disturbance caused by it, and the resultant mitigation measures required both within the built fabric of the dwellings and to external amenity areas, would result in a poor standard of housing environment for occupiers of the proposed residential properties .

“As such the proposal is not considered to represent sustainable development.”

The coach company had already raised objections claiming the plans encroach onto their land, and said with 5.30am starts the depot was certain to disturb the new residents.

Meanwhile, Pontefract Civic Society has added its support for affordable housing on the site.