All KFC restaurants in the district remain closed

Wakefield’s KFC remains closed this evening, along with the restaurants at Calder Park, Pontefract and Castleford.

It was initially thought that the restaurants, many of which shut on Friday because of a chicken shortage, had re-opened but the signs remain on the door, apologising to customers.

Hundreds of stores remain shut across the country, with the fast-food giant blaming a new delivery partner that was experiencing “teething troubles”.

The company said: “We’ve brought a new delivery partner on board, but they’ve had a couple of teething problems – getting fresh chicken out to 900 restaurants across the country is pretty complex!

“We won’t compromise on quality, so no deliveries has meant some of our restaurants are closed, and others are operating a limited menu, or shortened hours.

“We know that this might have inconvenienced some of you over the last few days, and disappointed you when you wanted your fried chicken fix - we’re really sorry about that.

“Shout out to our restaurant teams who are working flat out to get us back up and running again.”