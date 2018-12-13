Alleged drug dealers caught driving on wrong side of road

A car linked to alleged drug dealing was stopped by police after it was seen driving on the wrong side of the road.

The vehicle caught the attention of CCTV operators after its occupants were seen allegedly giving substances to four females in a pub car park in Ossett.

The incident was revealed in a provisional council report by the portfolio holder for communities, Maureen Cummings.

The car left Ossett but was intercepted by police when it returned to the town.

Coun Cummings said: “A car pulled up in an Ossett pub car park and as operators watched it dealt drugs to four females.

“Police checked the car’s details and found that it was linked to drugs but before police could get to it, it left town.

“The car then drove on the wrong side of the road on its way out of town. The car was picked up again by CCTV when it returned to town and this time police were able to get plenty officers to attend, including an unmarked car in the car park itself.

“The occupants were arrested at the request of a police inspector based on the “compelling evidence of dealing” and driving whilst under the influence of drugs.”