Ambassadors will help BID in its aim to make city more attractive

Two new ambassadors will act as the “eyes and ears” of the city to help make it a better place for residents, visitors and businesses.

Megan Davies, 21, and Caroline Briggs, 52, have been hired by the Wakefield Business Improvement District (BID) to greet visitors and signpost them around the city, as part of BID’s plan to make the streets safer and more welcoming.

The women, from Pinders Heath and Havercroft respectively, will act as “additional eyes and ears” to highlight issues such as anti-social behaviour, litter and vandalism that can deter people from the city centre.

And they will keep BID levy payers informed of news and developments and share information with the group’s stakeholders.

BID manager Elizabeth Murphy said: “The BID’s commitment is to make Wakefield city centre more attractive and welcoming, safer and cleaner and a better place to do business.

“Levy payers said they wanted ambassadors who would be visible and a conduit for improved communications for visitors, amongst themselves and with statutory bodies.

“Both Megan and Caroline impressed us at interview with their passion and enthusiasm for the role and Wakefield city centre.

“They already knew many businesses and have a depth of knowledge about services that will be valuable to visitors who have never been to the city before but also to businesses.”