Amendments to bus timetables in region across the weekend

Bus Timetables are to change across the county for the duration of the coming weekend.

West Yorkshire Combined Authority said that 68 timetables are affected by amendments on Saturday and Sunday as information displays are changed at 7,800 bus stop and shelters.

In Leeds, extra late evening journeys have been added to service 1. They will run between Leeds and West Park numbered 1A. Night service journeys between the ring road and Leeds will be re-numbered N1.

Journeys towards Moor Grange on service 56 will be rerouted via Hyde Park Road and Victoria Road instead of via Royal Park Road, Queens Road and Chestnut Avenue.

Services 9 and 9A between Pudsey and the White Rose Centre will be hourly.

In Wakefield, a new hourly X32 Monday to Saturday daytime service between Wakefield and Junction 32 Retail Park, via Normanton by-pass, will start.

The 105 Flanshaw, Wakefield, and Portobello service’s 11.01pm Monday to Saturday and 5.28pm Saturday journeys from Wakefield are to run the full Portobello loop. Some evening journeys will be withdrawn on the 184 Castleford, Airedale and Pontefract service.