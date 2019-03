A planning application has been submitted to transform a former nightclub into apartments in Castleford.

The former Bondi Beach club on Albion Street is subject to a major planning application to create 20 residential units from the huge building and four commercial units.

The building was last used as a nightclub in 2011.

West Yorkshire Property Developments Ltd, which is behind the application, says it has worked with Wakefield Council to create the blueprints for the venue.