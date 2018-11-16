Appeal to raise £5,000 for Leeds United fan Toby Nye after doctors tell family 'no more treatment options'

The family of Leeds youngster Toby Nye have launched a fundraising appeal to help him create “memories”, just days after being told that doctors could no longer treat his cancer.

The five-year-old Leeds United fan was diagnosed with stage four neuroblastoma last year.



Despite groundbreaking treatment, made possible following a £200,000 fundraising campaign backed Leeds United, his cancer returned after being given the all clear earlier this year.



Now his family, from Osmandthorpe, has appealed on Twitter for donations to Toby's JustGiving page, in an effort to raise £5,000 to help him “make memories”.



It comes after, in a heartbreaking message to supporters on Wednesday, his mum, Stacey Worsley, said a new scan revealed that Toby's tumour had progressed.



She added that the youngster's consultant had "told us that there are no more treatment options for Toby and there is nothing else they can do".



His family were previously told that Toby was cancer-free following the groundbreaking antibody treatment treatment in July.



Leeds United players and staff had given up a day's wages to help raise the £200,000 needed to pay for the treatment, which was not then available on the NHS.



However, ion July 12 just weeks after Toby finished the treatment the drug, called dinutuximab beta, was recommended by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) under final draft guidance published on July 12.



Hundreds of pounds have been donated by supporters towards the latest fundraising appeal over the last two days.



It is currently just over £500 away from the family's £5,000 target posted on Twitter.



Click here to visit Toby Nye's JustGiving page and donate