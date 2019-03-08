Appeal to trace driver who helped victim of a crime

Police are appealing for a 'Good Samaritan' driver who helped a person in distress last weekend to get in contact with police.

The distressed individual knocked on the door of a property asking for help and the driver – described as a white male in his 60s – assisted the victim and took them to a police station.

Officers are now trying to trace the driver of the vehicle, as he may have vital information.

The driver could be from outside West Yorkshire. The car is described as a dark Audi Q5 or Q7.

Detective Sergeant Vicky Wilson said: “We hope the driver of the vehicle will see this appeal and know it is referring to him.

“We would like to stress that the driver isn’t in any trouble. We would like to speak to him to gather other information in relation to the distressed individual, who we believe is a victim of crime.

“I would appeal to the driver or for anyone who knows who the driver of the car is to contact police.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1072 of 8/3.